Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,663.90. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.