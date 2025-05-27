Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $879,000 Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 199,454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Option Care Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

