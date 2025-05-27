Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Get IonQ alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,438. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

IonQ Trading Down 0.3%

IONQ opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.