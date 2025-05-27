Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,546,000 after buying an additional 66,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,450,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Eagle Materials by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,488,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.61 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.85.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.