Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 938 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 234,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,667,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,647,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,891,000.

HYEM opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

