Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,316,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,645,000 after buying an additional 2,311,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $87,269,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,662,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,392,000 after buying an additional 424,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 581,352 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,291.15. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,362.70. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jones Trading cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

