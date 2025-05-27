Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 386.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,412,000 after acquiring an additional 464,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.20.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,477.78. The trade was a 7.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.