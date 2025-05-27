Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRX. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 913,843 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,957,000 after buying an additional 390,116 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

CPRX opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,214,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

