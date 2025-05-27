Tidal Investments LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.06. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 118.00%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

