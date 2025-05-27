Tidal Investments LLC Sells 331 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

