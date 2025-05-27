Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Position Increased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tilray were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 769,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 487,051 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,618,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $445.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.38 million. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

