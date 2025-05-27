Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.6%

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $935.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.15%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $49,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,651.50. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,954.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,332 shares in the company, valued at $786,821.04. The trade was a 6.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trinity Capital

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.