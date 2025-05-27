Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,966 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -198.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.14 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 733.33%.

TFPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

