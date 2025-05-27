Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,726,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,478.10. This trade represents a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

