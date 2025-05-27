Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 28,800 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $656.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.53.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.