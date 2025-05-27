Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 5,900 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of ProPetro worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,236,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 262,202 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 556,747 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 212,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 796,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUMP opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $577.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

