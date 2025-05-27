Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 331,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMYT. Wall Street Zen raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

