Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in North American Construction Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 195,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 97,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 49,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $524.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Raymond James cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

