Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 132,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.5%

TAP opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

