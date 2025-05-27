Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 137,400 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 2.08% of Oxford Square Capital worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. United Bank bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 4,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

