Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 141,900 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.25% of LegalZoom.com worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 877,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 163,245 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LZ opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

