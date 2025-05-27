Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 285,900 Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 157.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 581,696 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 5,834,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,192,000 after buying an additional 2,124,128 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,672,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 255,079 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 959,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 751,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ermenegildo Zegna has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.77.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1361 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Ermenegildo Zegna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

