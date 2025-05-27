Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 93,700 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.50% of OppFi worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OppFi by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 440,582 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OppFi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in OppFi by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 209,045 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 185,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $2,145,146.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,281.83. This trade represents a 49.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $93,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,575. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,656 shares of company stock worth $14,134,092 in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.61.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

