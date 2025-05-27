Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.51% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

