Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of Sprout Social worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprout Social

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $498,414.30. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $832,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $154,347.77. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639 over the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.