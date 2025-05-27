Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $5,437,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $3,647,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $3,564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 60,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 59,325 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

In related news, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,974.87. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

