Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Posted by on May 27th, 2025

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDFree Report) by 231.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Blend Labs worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLND. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,366,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,230.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,576,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 748.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,203,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,621 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $907.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.