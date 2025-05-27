Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 231.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Blend Labs worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLND. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,366,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,230.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,576,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 748.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,203,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,621 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $907.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

