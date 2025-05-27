Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantor alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,100 shares of company stock worth $652,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.