Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 200.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.9%

Concentrix stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,541. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,954,652. This represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

