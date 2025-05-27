Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.13 Million Stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IBEX were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IBEX by 386.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at IBEX

In other IBEX news, insider Bruce Neil Dawson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,259.36. This trade represents a 64.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 49,931 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,189.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,729.92. This represents a 18.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $382.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.74. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

