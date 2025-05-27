Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.14 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 864,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,035,000 after acquiring an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $173,530,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,278,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 223,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,009.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $239.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.83.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.