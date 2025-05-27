Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.16 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 279.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.58% of B&G Foods worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Quarry LP increased its position in B&G Foods by 45,526.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

NYSE BGS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

