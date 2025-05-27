Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.17 Million Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 211,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after acquiring an additional 178,973 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,710,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 227,704 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $33,486,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,164,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $25.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

