Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.24 Million Stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after buying an additional 665,543 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 581,949 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 518,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,683,000 after buying an additional 294,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of APGE opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APGE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,983,558.05. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $48,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,485.84. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock valued at $587,191. Company insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
About Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
