Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ARM alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in ARM by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 763,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,420 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ARM from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $130.78. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.34, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.