Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after buying an additional 2,117,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,274.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 116,285 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,204.25. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Pennant Group stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.20 million, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

