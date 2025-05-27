Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.57 Million Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2,570.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $40.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.15). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

