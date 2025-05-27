Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.66 Million Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.27% of DNOW worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DNOW by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DNOW by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DNOW by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 112,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.20.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

