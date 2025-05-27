Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.76%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

