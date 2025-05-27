Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.20% of GoodRx worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GoodRx alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,935,000 after buying an additional 460,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GoodRx by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 369,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $5,863,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,228,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 342,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Get Our Latest Report on GDRX

About GoodRx

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.