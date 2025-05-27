Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Stock Up 0.5%

PRGO stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.55%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.