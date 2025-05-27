Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,596 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.78% of MacroGenics worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

