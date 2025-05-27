Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $3.32 Million in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of GeneDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $48,458,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after acquiring an additional 582,619 shares during the period. Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,821,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $20,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
GeneDx Stock Up 6.3%
Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on GeneDx in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WGS
Insider Activity
In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,346.96. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $43,878.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,381.33. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,390 shares of company stock worth $13,043,288. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GeneDx Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.