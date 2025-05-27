Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $3.32 Million in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of GeneDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $48,458,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after acquiring an additional 582,619 shares during the period. Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,821,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $20,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on GeneDx in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,346.96. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $43,878.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,381.33. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,390 shares of company stock worth $13,043,288. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

