Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $3.70 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 386.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 198,014 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.30.

AGCO stock opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.87%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

