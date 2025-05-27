Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Lufax worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 49,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,143,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 70,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

LU stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.71.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

