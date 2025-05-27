Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.