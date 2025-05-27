Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 473,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,021,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 464,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,169,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 366,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 835,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 334,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 198,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $260.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.63. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Insider Activity at Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 63,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,794.80. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

