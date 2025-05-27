Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,513,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,738 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,160,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $6,698,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 485,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 236,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 754,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.58. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shawn Sedaghat bought 72,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $1,908,031.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,883,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,279,109.28. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,850.14. This represents a 29.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,772,695 shares of company stock valued at $43,788,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

