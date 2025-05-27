Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.33% of Innoviva worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,312,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after buying an additional 84,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innoviva by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,919,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,354,000 after buying an additional 226,592 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,029,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,204,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 370,795 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Innoviva

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. The trade was a 17.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.35. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

