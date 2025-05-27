Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DINO stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.74%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.